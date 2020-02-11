Global  

Nanny McPhee child star Raphael Coleman passes away at 25

Mid-Day Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Raphael Coleman, who starred alongside Emma Thompson and Colin Firth in the 2005 film "Nanny McPhee", is no more. He was 25. Coleman died after collapsing on a run, reports variety.com. The British actor appeared in three feature films, It's Alive and The Fourth Kind in 2009. He then studied zoology at the University of...
