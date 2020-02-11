Nanny McPhee child star Raphael Coleman passes away at 25

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Raphael Coleman, who starred alongside Emma Thompson and Colin Firth in the 2005 film "Nanny McPhee", is no more. He was 25. Coleman died after collapsing on a run, reports variety.com. The British actor appeared in three feature films, It's Alive and The Fourth Kind in 2009. He then studied zoology at the University of... 👓 View full article

