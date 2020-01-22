Global  

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana: It was a big learning experience working with Neena Gupta

Mid-Day Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap is all set to come up with a short film titled Pinni, and she is completely in awe of the veteran actress Neena Gupta who plays the lead role in the project.

"It was a big learning experience working with Neenaji. She is an amazing actor. She has been in the industry for such a long time and it feels...
