Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Kareena Kapoor warms up by a heater with her Laal Singh Chaddha crew

Kareena Kapoor warms up by a heater with her Laal Singh Chaddha crew

Mid-Day Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
There's a lot of buzz and excitement around Aamir Khan's upcoming Laal Singh Chaddha. The film, directed by Advait Chandan, is the official adaptation of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha has quickly become one of the most-awaited films of the year.

Now,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Aamir Khan unveils Kareena's look in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Aamir Khan unveils Kareena's look in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' 00:54

 On the occasion of Valentines day, superstar Aamir Khan unveiled Kareena Kapoor Khan's look in "Laal Singh Chaddha". The actor also penned an adorable message with it #AamirKhan #LaalSinghChaddha #KareenaKapoorKhan

Recent related videos from verified sources

Saif Ali Khan's Divorce With Amrita Singh, Love Story With Kareena Kapoor | Past Ka Pitara [Video]Saif Ali Khan's Divorce With Amrita Singh, Love Story With Kareena Kapoor | Past Ka Pitara

Saif Ali Khan Life Story | Divorce With Amrita Singh To Proposing Kareena Kapoor Khan. Watch Chhote Nawab's destroyed Love life with Amrita Singh and its after effects and then his love story with..

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 05:58Published

Aamir Khan THANKS Akshay Kumar For Shifting Bachchan Pandey's Release Date | Laal Singh Chaddha [Video]Aamir Khan THANKS Akshay Kumar For Shifting Bachchan Pandey's Release Date | Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan thanks Akshay Kumar for moving the release date of ‘Bachchan Pandey which was going to clash which ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. Watch the video to know more.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 01:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trending Entertainment News Today: Valentine’s Day with Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor’s first look from Laal Singh Chaddha

From the most romantic couples of Bollywood and how previous Hindi films have fared at the box-office on Valentine's Day to the top two contenders of Bigg Boss...
Bollywood Life

Priyanka Chopra's Miss World throwback and Kareena Kapoor's first look from Laal Singh Chaddha went viral this week

While Kareena Kapoor Khan's Sardaarni look from Laal Singh Chaddha was well received by her fans, PeeCee's throwback pic when she was crowned Miss World took us...
Bollywood Life

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.