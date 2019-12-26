Global  

Dus Bahane 2.0: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor all set to groove on this classic song from Dus

Mid-Day Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
It's hard to forget the song Dus Bahane from Anubhav Sinha's Dus. The chemistry that Abhishek Bachchan and Zayed Khan shared in the catchy and infectious song can hardly be matched. Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani take up the challenge and recreate the song in Baaghi 3.

Taking to her Twitter account, Kapoor wrote- These baaghis...
