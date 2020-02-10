Parasite: Priyanka Chopra gets emotional as the film wins the Best Picture at the Oscars 2020
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () As the South Korean drama Parasite made history at the 92nd Academy Awards, actor Priyanka Chopra congratulated the team of the movie and said the craft of artists has the power to transcend borders.
At the 92nd Academy Awards, Parasite became the first foreign-language film to win the Best Picture accolade. It also bagged the...
South Korean film Parasite has made history at the 2020 Oscars, being the first foreign-language film to win the award for Best Picture. The film is centred around two families - one poverty-stricken,..
