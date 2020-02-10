Parasite: Priyanka Chopra gets emotional as the film wins the Best Picture at the Oscars 2020

Global  

Mid-Day Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Parasite: Priyanka Chopra gets emotional as the film wins the Best Picture at the Oscars 2020As the South Korean drama Parasite made history at the 92nd Academy Awards, actor Priyanka Chopra congratulated the team of the movie and said the craft of artists has the power to transcend borders.

At the 92nd Academy Awards, Parasite became the first foreign-language film to win the Best Picture accolade. It also bagged the...
News video: 'Parasite' makes history at Oscars

'Parasite' makes history at Oscars 01:46

 South Korean movie 'Parasite' becomes the first foreign language film to win Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California. Gloria Tso reports.

Parasite: The first foreign-language film to win big at the Oscars [Video]Parasite: The first foreign-language film to win big at the Oscars

South Korean film Parasite has made history at the 2020 Oscars, being the first foreign-language film to win the award for Best Picture. The film is centred around two families - one poverty-stricken,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

'Parasite's' Oscar Win Is Setting The Internet Alight [Video]'Parasite's' Oscar Win Is Setting The Internet Alight

"Parasite" swept four of the biggest categories at Monday night's Oscars. It took home statues for best picture, best international film, best original screenplay, and best director for Bong Joon..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published


"Parasite" named first foreign-language film to win best picture at the Oscars

Amid criticism over diversity issues, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences named the South Korean thriller "Parasite" the best picture of 2019 at the...
CBS News

Oscars 2020: Parasite creates history, becomes first non-English speaking film to win Best Picture

South Korean drama 'Parasite' on Sunday created history as it became the first foreign-language film to win the Best Picture award at Oscars. Earlier in the...
Mid-Day

