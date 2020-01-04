Global  

Haathi Mere Saathi: Rana Daggubati announces the release date of his next

Mid-Day Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
The adventure drama Haathi Mere Saathi now has a release date. The film will hit the big screens on April 2.

Apart from announcing the release date, the makers have also unveiled a new poster in which Rana can be seen standing in front of an elephant. The trilingual film explores the relationship between a mahout and his...
News video: 'Haathi Mere Saathi' to release on April 2

 The adventure drama "Haathi Mere Saathi" now has a release date. The film will hit the big screens on April 2.

Haathi Mere Saathi: Rana Daggubati apologises for the release delay, but promises it's worth the wait

Rana Daggubati's Haathi Mere Saathi is directed by Tamil filmmaker Prabhu Solomon and is backed by Eros International. The VFX of the film is done by Prana...
