Oscars 2020: When the In Memoriam segment forgot to pay tribute to Luke Perry

Mid-Day Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
The In Memoriam segment at the 92nd Academy Awards has ruffled many. The segment at the annual Hollywood awards gala, which pays tribute to celebrities and film personalities who passed away in the course of the past year, has omitted several names that ought to have been mentioned, chief among them being actor Luke...
News video: People Calling Out Oscars Snubbing Luke Perry, 'In Memoriam'

People Calling Out Oscars Snubbing Luke Perry, 'In Memoriam' 00:33

 Sony Pictures Releasing/Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP The Oscars' 'In Memoriam' segment highlights some of the most beloved and best-known people in the movie industry who passed away in the last year of film. This year, however, Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce, who both died in 2019, were left out of the...

Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce Excluded From 2020 Oscars 'In Memoriam' [Video]Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce Excluded From 2020 Oscars 'In Memoriam'

Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce Excluded From 2020 Oscars 'In Memoriam' Each year, the Oscars takes a moment to honor those who died in the previous year with their 'In Memoriam' presentation. Among..

People Calling Out Oscars Snubbing Luke Perry, 'In Memoriam' [Video]People Calling Out Oscars Snubbing Luke Perry, 'In Memoriam'

Sony Pictures Releasing/Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP The Oscars&apos; &apos;In Memoriam&apos; segment highlights some of the most beloved and best-known people in the movie industry who passed..

'Shame on the Academy': Luke Perry, others left out of Oscars 'In Memoriam' segment

Luke Perry died in March 2019 at 52 after suffering a massive stroke and was not included in the Oscars 'In Memoriam' tribute.
