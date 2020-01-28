Global  

Rage Against The Machine Announce International Tour

Clash Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Rage Against The Machine Announce International TourIncluding Reading and Leeds performances...

*Rage Against The Machine* will play a full international tour this year.

The rap metal group previously agreed to headline Coachella, in addition to three special shows along the US-Mexico border.

This has now been extended into a heavyweight international tour, including extensive North American dates.

Rage Against The Machine also have their sights set on Europe, and will play Reading and Leeds festival this summer.

Full support on all shows comes from Run The Jewels.

Exciting times...

