Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Promise Day 2020: Make your loved ones feel special with these vows

Promise Day 2020: Make your loved ones feel special with these vows

Zee News Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
On this special day, try making beautiful promises and do try keeping them up as well. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

POLL: Americans love Valentine's Day more than Christmas [Video]POLL: Americans love Valentine's Day more than Christmas

More than four in five Americans get genuinely excited about Valentine's Day — even more so than Christmas, according to new research.A poll of 2,000 Americans found this Hallmark holiday tops the..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Promise Day 2020: Share these WhatsApp messages, SMS, couplets with your loved ones to make a promise

It's one of the most special days of this romantic week, a day on which one promises to be always there for their loved one, in times difficult and good.
DNA

Happy Rose Day 2020: Share these WhatsApp messages, SMS, couplets with your loved ones to make them feel special

Here are some Rose Day WhatsApp messages, quotes, short poems for you to share with your special one...
DNA


Tweets about this

Peace4TheValley

Amanda DeHaven💙🌾 7 Laws Of Love: Day 1 • Devotional Make sure your loved ones know your love isn’t just a fickle feeling; it’s a pr… https://t.co/VPvnzOyA7g 8 minutes ago

Margota16

Castellana rabuda RT @pattucheenu: Promise Your Dad, Mom And Your Loved Once That You Make Them Proud & Happy Always 💕 #GoodMorning DEAR FRIENDS Have A Fan… 51 minutes ago

viralwith_axay

Mr. Axay🧘‍♂️ RT @ifn: Surprise your loved ones with this special cake recipe and promise to make this cake for them every year 🤤 You're bound to hold… 2 hours ago

ifn

India Food Network Surprise your loved ones with this special cake recipe and promise to make this cake for them every year 🤤 You're… https://t.co/2U6g4dJhzN 2 hours ago

lanoviadecalum

camila NO SHAME/CALM @Michael5SOS @Luke5SOS @Sucy5SOS @sierradeaton I promise that I will never disrespect and insult your loved ones, p… https://t.co/UzhfdNdRyg 2 hours ago

lanoviadecalum

camila NO SHAME/CALM @Luke5SOS @Sucy5SOS @sierradeaton I promise that I will never disrespect and insult your loved ones, people make mi… https://t.co/vaFLTdrDdf 2 hours ago

fitbhi

Fitbhi Make a promise to always keep yourself and your loved one healthy with tasty and light snacks. #Fitbhi #PromiseDay… https://t.co/QxXYGuZi2Z 3 hours ago

K2Appliances

K2 Appliances Make promises not only to people you want a future with, but the people who are already in your life !! #promiseday… https://t.co/NnWBfqjJ8T 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.