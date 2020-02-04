Giannis Antetokounmpo was a no-show at the Milwaukee Bucks-Sacramento Kings game on February 10. The Bucks had no problem defeating the Kings, but the NBA’s reigning MVP had good reason to miss the game and that’s because he became a father. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger gave birth to their first child and the Greek […] The post Mariah Riddlesprigger Wiki: Facts About Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Girlfriend appeared first on Earn The Necklace.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources NBA All-Star Captains Draft Players for Team LeBron and Team Giannis NBA All-Star Captains Draft Players for Team LeBron and Team Giannis As the two players with the most All-Star votes, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were selected as captains for the 2020 NBA.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:18Published 4 days ago LeBron James' All-Star Team Will Wear Gianna Bryant's No. 2 LeBron James' All-Star Team Will Wear Gianna Bryant's No. 2 James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were voted captains of the NBA All-Star Game. Antetokounmpo's team will wear No. 24 in honor of Kobe Bryant... Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:21Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo announces birth of first child, a son with girlfriend Mariah Danae Riddlesprigger Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Danae Riddlesprigger announce their first child together

CBS Sports 14 hours ago





Tweets about this