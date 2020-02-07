Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Jon Peters claims he paid Pamela Anderson's $200G debt during 12-day marriage

Jon Peters claims he paid Pamela Anderson's $200G debt during 12-day marriage

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Pamela Anderson's former husband Jon Peters claims he paid off her debt during their 12-day marriage.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Jon Peters feels like ‘an old fool for marrying Pamela Anderson'

Jon Peters feels like ‘an old fool for marrying Pamela Anderson' 00:56

 Hollywood producer Jon Peters feels like an "old fool" after calling off his engagement, in order to marry Pamela Anderson, a union which only lasted for 12 days, and Peters now admits he feels awful after paying off his ex-wife's debts only to get dumped.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Young Americans are delaying marriage because of this [Video]Young Americans are delaying marriage because of this

Over one in three (37%) young Americans are putting off getting married because of debt, according to new research. A poll of 1,000 millennials and 1,000 gen Zers found that of the younger generations..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

Shortest Celebrity Relationships [Video]Shortest Celebrity Relationships

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters have split 12 days after they married. The Blonde beauty and the Hollywood producer married last month in Malibu, but the couple have now decided to end their marriage 12..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pamela Anderson's Ex Claims This Is the Reason Why She Wanted to Get Married

Jon Peters is telling his side of the story in the Pamela Anderson split, which went down 12 days after their marriage ceremony. A source came forward a few...
Just Jared Also reported by •AceShowbizWorldNews

‘Ludicrous’: Pamela Anderson Slams Jon Peters’ Claims Marriage Was Called Off After He Paid Her Debt

Oh boy
Daily Caller Also reported by •AceShowbizWorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.