Abdulaziz naser RT @ABC: Peter Phillips, the eldest grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, and his wife Autumn are divorcing after 12 years of marriage. https://t… 2 minutes ago RoyalFamilyGB RT @TheRoyalButler: Very sad to hear Peter Phillips, a grandson of HM Queen Elizabeth II has 'amicably' split from wife Autumn. I remember… 3 minutes ago Harry Edward RT @USATODAY: Peter Phillips, the eldest grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, and his wife Autumn are divorcing after 12 years of marriage. http… 4 minutes ago Vid RT @enews: Queen Elizabeth's Grandson Peter Phillips and Wife Autumn Announce Divorce https://t.co/9fNnrjjTof 4 minutes ago Reece Noland Feeds U RT @Reuters: Peter Phillips, the grandson of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, and his Canadian wife are to divorce after 12 years of marriage, th… 7 minutes ago Vdeshi Queen Elizabeth eldest grandson going for divorce "Queen Elizabeth II's grandson Peter Phillips and his Canadian w… https://t.co/jwQcUhdhNr 7 minutes ago ⭐ Queen Elizabeth's Grandson Peter Phillips and Wife Autumn Announce Divorce https://t.co/BnEMBslewF 9 minutes ago E! News Queen Elizabeth's Grandson Peter Phillips and Wife Autumn Announce Divorce https://t.co/9fNnrjjTof 10 minutes ago