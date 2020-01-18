Global  

Queen Elizabeth's Grandson Peter Phillips and Wife Autumn Announce Divorce

E! Online Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Peter Phillips and Autumn Phillips are calling it quits. On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth's grandson announced that he and his wife are separating after 12 years of marriage. In a...
Recent related videos from verified sources

Big Changes Ahead For Britain's Royal Family [Video]Big Changes Ahead For Britain's Royal Family

Buckingham Palace and Queen Elizabeth unveiled a plan Saturday to allow Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, to give up their royal duties as they requested; Gwen Baumgardner reports for CBS2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:40Published

Queen Elizabeth Weighs In On Harry And Meghan's Future [Video]Queen Elizabeth Weighs In On Harry And Meghan's Future

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer be working members of Britain’s royal family. According to Reuters, the pair will also cease using their “royal highness” titles as they embark on..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Queen Elizabeth's grandson Peter Phillips, wife Autumn announce divorce

Queen Elizabeth's eldest grandson Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn announced they are divorcing after 12 years of marriage.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Brisbane TimesReutersSeattle TimesAceShowbizDaily RecordGloucestershire EchoCTV NewsTIMERIA Nov.Cornish Guardian

Peter and Autumn Phillips’ sadness at marriage split

The Queen’s grandson, Peter Phillips, and his wife Autumn have described their separation as sad but amicable, and “the best course of action for their two...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Daily Record

Tweets about this

Abdulaziznase18

Abdulaziz naser RT @ABC: Peter Phillips, the eldest grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, and his wife Autumn are divorcing after 12 years of marriage. https://t… 2 minutes ago

RoyalFamilyGB

RoyalFamilyGB RT @TheRoyalButler: Very sad to hear Peter Phillips, a grandson of HM Queen Elizabeth II has 'amicably' split from wife Autumn. I remember… 3 minutes ago

harryed73828992

Harry Edward RT @USATODAY: Peter Phillips, the eldest grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, and his wife Autumn are divorcing after 12 years of marriage. http… 4 minutes ago

mysteriousdays

Vid RT @enews: Queen Elizabeth's Grandson Peter Phillips and Wife Autumn Announce Divorce https://t.co/9fNnrjjTof 4 minutes ago

reecenoland

Reece Noland Feeds U RT @Reuters: Peter Phillips, the grandson of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, and his Canadian wife are to divorce after 12 years of marriage, th… 7 minutes ago

VdeshiUK

Vdeshi Queen Elizabeth eldest grandson going for divorce "Queen Elizabeth II's grandson Peter Phillips and his Canadian w… https://t.co/jwQcUhdhNr 7 minutes ago

thedextazlab

 Queen Elizabeth's Grandson Peter Phillips and Wife Autumn Announce Divorce https://t.co/BnEMBslewF 9 minutes ago

enews

E! News Queen Elizabeth's Grandson Peter Phillips and Wife Autumn Announce Divorce https://t.co/9fNnrjjTof 10 minutes ago

