Dwyane Wade Recalls the "Proud" Moment His 12-Year-Old Come Out As Transgender

E! Online Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Dwyane Wade's love for his kids knows no bounds. During a Tuesday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the retired NBA superstar opened up about his daughter Zaya's decision to...
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union turned to Pose cast when daughter came out as transgender

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union turned to Pose cast when daughter came out as transgender 00:43

 Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union sought advice from the cast of TV show Pose when their daughter Zaya came out as transgender.

Dwyane Wade Shares Moment 12-Year-Old Zaya Came Out As Transgender [Video]Dwyane Wade Shares Moment 12-Year-Old Zaya Came Out As Transgender

CBS4's Jim Berry reports Wade hopes sharing Zaya's story will inspire other families to listen, to respect and to love.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:52Published

Gabrielle Union consulted cast of Pose to educate herself after her step-daughter came out as transgender [Video]Gabrielle Union consulted cast of Pose to educate herself after her step-daughter came out as transgender

Gabrielle Union's husband Dwyane Wade has revealed she consulted the cast of 'Pose' to educate herself about the LGBTQ+ community after his 12-year-old daughter came out as transgender.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:21Published


Dwyane Wade Talks About His Child Coming Out as Transgender

Dwyane Wade is opening up to Ellen DeGeneres about his 12-year-old child’s gender identity. The 38-year-old basketball player talked about how he and wife...
Just Jared

Dwyane Wade's Son Zaire Celebrates Transgender Sister Zaya In Heartwarming Tribute

Indeed, family truly means everything. After Dwyane Wade shared that his daughter Zaya had come out as transgender, his son Zaire took to Instagram to celebrate...
E! Online


