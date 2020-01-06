Global  

Rage Against the Machine, Stormzy, Liam Gallagher Headlining Reading and Leeds Festival

Billboard.com Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Rage Against the Machine will join Stormzy and Liam Gallagher as headliners at this year's Reading and Leeds festival. The iconic British summer...
News video: Stormzy and Rage Against The Machine to headline Reading and Leeds

Stormzy and Rage Against The Machine to headline Reading and Leeds 00:59

 Stormzy and Rage Against The Machine join Liam Gallagher has the headliners for Reading and Leeds 2020.

Stormzy to headline Reading and Leeds festival with Liam Gallagher and Rage Against the Machine

Grime star shared the news with a reference to last year's Glastonbury performance
Independent

Stormzy and Rage Against The Machine to headline Reading and Leeds


ContactMusic


