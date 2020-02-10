"The Secret: Dare to Dream" - cast: Katie Holmes, Josh Lucas, Celia Weston, Jerry O'Connell
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () *Release date :* April 17, 2020
*Synopsis :* Inspired by Rhonda Byrne's bestseller, "The Secret: Dare to Dream" centers around Miranda Wells (Katie Holmes), a hard-working young widow ...
The Secret Dare to Dream Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Based on the 2006 best-selling book The Secret, a global phenomenon which empowered millions to lead happier and more fulfilled lives, The Secret: Dare to Dream centers around Miranda Wells (Katie Holmes), a hard-working young widow struggling...
