"The Secret: Dare to Dream" - cast: Katie Holmes, Josh Lucas, Celia Weston, Jerry O'Connell

*Release date :* April 17, 2020

*Release date :* April 17, 2020

*Synopsis :* Inspired by Rhonda Byrne's bestseller, "The Secret: Dare to Dream" centers around Miranda Wells (Katie Holmes), a hard-working young widow ...



