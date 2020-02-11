Outlander's Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Discuss Their Amazing Chemistry
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe went on Good Morning America on Tuesday (February 11) to chat about their hit show Outlander. The pair were asked about the upcoming new season, as well as their amazing chemistry, both on screen and off, playing Jamie and Claire. “Well, I think the amazing thing is, you know, Sam [...]
Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, the leads in the STARZ show, "Outlander," passionately explain why they love the hit Netflix docuseries, "Cheer."BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion...