The Bachelor's Hometown Dates Look Incredibly Dramatic

E! Online Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
The competition for Peter Weber's heart on The Bachelor is down to just four ladies--Hannah Ann Sluss, Kelsey Weier, Madison Prewett and Victoria Fuller--and that can only mean one thing,...
Credit: ABC - Published < > Embed
News video: Week 8 Sneak Peek: Hometown Dates

Week 8 Sneak Peek: Hometown Dates 02:40

 In Week 8, Bachelor Peter Weber travels to the hometowns of his remaining bachelorettes -- Hannah Ann, Kelsey, Madison, and Victoria F. -- to meet their families. But Peter finds resistance and drama as these relationships get serious. From 'Week 7,' season 24, episode 7 of The Bachelor. Watch The...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Peter Makes His Decision: Hannah Ann or Kelley? [Video]Peter Makes His Decision: Hannah Ann or Kelley?

After giving Kelsey, Madison, and Victoria F. roses, Bachelor Peter Weber has one more rose -- and one more Hometown Date -- to hand out. Will it be Hannah Ann or Kelley? See which woman gets a..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 02:32Published

The Dramatic Ending of Mykenna and Tammy's 2-on-1 Date [Video]The Dramatic Ending of Mykenna and Tammy's 2-on-1 Date

As the tension between Mykenna and Tammy comes to a head, Peter says 'enough is enough' and invites them on the dreaded two-on-one date, where one woman must go home at the end of the date. See which..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 02:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Bachelor' Recap: Find Out Which 4 Ladies Earn Hometown Dates With Peter Weber

There are six women left on the show, but only four of them will get the chance to have hometown dates with the pilot in the upcoming episode of the ABC dating...
AceShowbiz

Tweets about this

lucyelberg818

lucyelberg818 RT @enews: The Bachelor's Hometown Dates Look Incredibly Dramatic https://t.co/cnqXEJpIZb 13 minutes ago

ClickySound

Clicky Sound https://t.co/PEeicGlwoG The competition for Peter Weber's heart on The Bachelor is down to just four ladies--Hanna… https://t.co/1VWxCDL1kj 13 minutes ago

eonlineTV

E! News TV Scoop "I don’t want this to feel like it’s all about sex, but six days prior I was intimate with someone else,"… https://t.co/qDAO7mRAcn 24 minutes ago

thedextazlab

 The Bachelor's Hometown Dates Look Incredibly Dramatic https://t.co/NBa08Rw1Ev 25 minutes ago

enews

E! News The Bachelor's Hometown Dates Look Incredibly Dramatic https://t.co/cnqXEJpIZb 37 minutes ago

