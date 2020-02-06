The Bachelor's Hometown Dates Look Incredibly Dramatic
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () The competition for Peter Weber's heart on The Bachelor is down to just four ladies--Hannah Ann Sluss, Kelsey Weier, Madison Prewett and Victoria Fuller--and that can only mean one thing,...
In Week 8, Bachelor Peter Weber travels to the hometowns of his remaining bachelorettes -- Hannah Ann, Kelsey, Madison, and Victoria F. -- to meet their families. But Peter finds resistance and drama as these relationships get serious. From 'Week 7,' season 24, episode 7 of The Bachelor. Watch The...
As the tension between Mykenna and Tammy comes to a head, Peter says 'enough is enough' and invites them on the dreaded two-on-one date, where one woman must go home at the end of the date. See which..