Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Were Asked to Be Oscars 2020 Presenters (Report)

Just Jared Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were reportedly asked by the Academy to present at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The couple obviously did not take part as they were not seen at the event, and a source told Hello! that “they were honoured by the request, [...]
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle In South Florida

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle In South Florida 00:45

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly made their first public appearance Thursday night and they did it in Miami Beach, specifically at The 1 Hotel South Beach.

