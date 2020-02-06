Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Were Asked to Be Oscars 2020 Presenters (Report)

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were reportedly asked by the Academy to present at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The couple obviously did not take part as they were not seen at the event, and a source told Hello! that “they were honoured by the request, [...] 👓 View full article

