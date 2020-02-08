Samir Soni: Hope my sister Arti Singh wins Bigg Boss 13, would be a terrible precedence if Sidharth wins
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () Actor Samir Soni, a former Bigg Boss contestant, says no show or game can be above decency and class. He cites that as the reason why he hopes actress Arti Singh wins "Bigg Boss 13" and not Sidharth Shukla, who is considered favourite by many.
