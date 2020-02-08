Samir Soni: Hope my sister Arti Singh wins Bigg Boss 13, would be a terrible precedence if Sidharth wins

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Actor Samir Soni, a former Bigg Boss contestant, says no show or game can be above decency and class. He cites that as the reason why he hopes actress Arti Singh wins "Bigg Boss 13" and not Sidharth Shukla, who is considered favourite by many.



With a few days to go for the finale, Samir took to social media to post a sweet... Actor Samir Soni, a former Bigg Boss contestant, says no show or game can be above decency and class. He cites that as the reason why he hopes actress Arti Singh wins "Bigg Boss 13" and not Sidharth Shukla, who is considered favourite by many.With a few days to go for the finale, Samir took to social media to post a sweet 👓 View full article

