Samir Soni: Hope my sister Arti Singh wins Bigg Boss 13, would be a terrible precedence if Sidharth wins

Mid-Day Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Samir Soni: Hope my sister Arti Singh wins Bigg Boss 13, would be a terrible precedence if Sidharth winsActor Samir Soni, a former Bigg Boss contestant, says no show or game can be above decency and class. He cites that as the reason why he hopes actress Arti Singh wins "Bigg Boss 13" and not Sidharth Shukla, who is considered favourite by many.

With a few days to go for the finale, Samir took to social media to post a sweet...
Rashami Desais mom on her breakup friendship going kaput with Shefali Zariwala Bigg Boss 13

Rashami Desais mom on her breakup friendship going kaput with Shefali Zariwala Bigg Boss 13 13:50

 Rashami Desais mom on her breakup friendship going kaput with Shefali Zariwala Bigg Boss 13

Rashami Desai mother on her birthday, SLAMS Arhaan Khan for bankruptcy comment Bigg Boss 13

Rashami Desai mother on her birthday, SLAMS Arhaan Khan for bankruptcy comment Bigg Boss 13

Rashami brother and Mahira mom BIG FIGHTAsim brother on Himanshi, Siddharth Bigg Boss 13

Rashami brother and Mahira mom BIG FIGHTAsim brother on Himanshi, Siddharth Bigg Boss 13

BB 13: Samir Soni slams Sidharth's aggression

Bigg Boss 13 is nearing its finale and along with fans, celebrities are also rooting for their favorite contestants on social media. Recently, actor Samir Soni...
Bigg Boss 13: Who do you think will be the top two contestants of this season? - vote now

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, and Arti Singh are the top six finalists of this season and we will get a...
