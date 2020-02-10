Lakme Fashion Week: Ananya Panday to talk about the menace of social media bullying
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () Ananya Panday launched her digital social responsibility initiative So Positive recently and it certainly is making all the noise for the right reasons. The initiative has been recognised time and again for its significance by leading entities and this time, Lakme Fashion Week is hosting Ananya Panday for a special panel...
Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2020’s inaugural show. Janhvi donned a multi-coloured floor length gown. Vicky wore an ethnic piece by designer Kunal Rawal. Lakme Fashion Week 2020 kicked off on Feb 11 in Mumbai.