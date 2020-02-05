Global  

2 Chainz Pays Kobe Bryant Permanent Respect W/ New Leg Tattoos: “Long Live Bean”

SOHH Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
2 Chainz Pays Kobe Bryant Permanent Respect W/ New Leg Tattoos: “Long Live Bean”Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz is making sure Kobe Bryant‘s legacy stays with him everywhere he goes. The hip-hop veteran has paid the most respect to Black Mamba by getting a huge tattoo in his honor. Big Facts: This week, Deuce shared an up-close look at new ink placed on his body celebrating Kobe’s now-retired No. […]

The post 2 Chainz Pays Kobe Bryant Permanent Respect W/ New Leg Tattoos: “Long Live Bean” appeared first on .
