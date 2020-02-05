2 Chainz Pays Kobe Bryant Permanent Respect W/ New Leg Tattoos: “Long Live Bean”
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz is making sure Kobe Bryant‘s legacy stays with him everywhere he goes. The hip-hop veteran has paid the most respect to Black Mamba by getting a huge tattoo in his honor. Big Facts: This week, Deuce shared an up-close look at new ink placed on his body celebrating Kobe’s now-retired No. […]
The post 2 Chainz Pays Kobe Bryant Permanent Respect W/ New Leg Tattoos: “Long Live Bean” appeared first on .
There's new information on the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others. A preliminary report by the NTSB now reveals the wreckage shows no signs the helicopter had an engine failure; CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.
NFL superstar Odell Beckham Jr. is showing true loyalty and love to the memory of late NBA icon Kobe Bryant. The Cleveland Browns wide receiver has added a major... SOHH Also reported by •Just Jared •TMZ.com
Shaquille O'Neal's son is honoring Kobe Bryant. On Tuesday, Shareef O'Neal took to Instagram to show off the new ink he got in honor of the late NBA legend, who... E! Online Also reported by •CBS Sports •TMZ.com
Tweets about this
SOHH 2 Chainz pays tribute to the late Kobe Bryant with leg tattoo 🙏🏻 @2chainz https://t.co/sifO2CenHC 28 minutes ago
SOHH 2 Chainz Pays Kobe Bryant Permanent Respect W/ New Leg Tattoos: "Long Live Bean" https://t.co/RBFs9CU7Sc https://t.co/IKvglVC9Si 34 minutes ago
d.thomas RT @THR: Spike Lee pays tribute to Kobe Bryant with his #Oscars red carpet look https://t.co/BYOjau0Mir https://t.co/PQ1xxI1kzY 2 days ago