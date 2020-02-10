Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Watch the Backstreet Boys Help a Man Pull off the Sweetest Surprise Proposal on Live TV

Watch the Backstreet Boys Help a Man Pull off the Sweetest Surprise Proposal on Live TV

E! Online Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Quit playing games with our hearts! On Tuesday, one lucky man's proposal was made larger than life thanks to the Backstreet Boys. During their visit to Good Morning America, '90s...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Backstreet Boys Announce DNA World Tour, Coming To Jiffy Lube Live This Summer

Backstreet Boys Announce DNA World Tour, Coming To Jiffy Lube Live This Summer 00:17

 The Backstreet Boys announced their DNA World Tour and they are making a stop in the DMV this summer. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.