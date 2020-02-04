Global  

The Strokes Confronted By Police While Playing ‘New York City Cops’ at Bernie Sanders Rally

Mediaite Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
The Strokes Confronted By Police While Playing ‘New York City Cops’ at Bernie Sanders RallyThe Strokes playing New York City Cops while uniformed police officers try to kick them off stage is an iconic #Bernie moment pic.twitter.com/bWCswqeFix — Rusteen Honardoost (@rusteenh) February 11, 2020 At a rally for 2020 Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders (I-VT) Monday, police officers took to the stage when the band – The Strokes – had […]
