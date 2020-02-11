|
The Rock's daughter Simone joins WWE
Simone Johnson signed a wrestling contract with WWE to follow in the footsteps of not only her father, but her grandfather and great-grandfather.
Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone joins WWE
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter Simone, 18, is officially training with WWE as the company confirmed she's reporting to the Performance Centre in Florida.
