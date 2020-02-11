Global  

The Rock's daughter Simone joins WWE

CBS News Tuesday, 11 February 2020
Simone Johnson signed a wrestling contract with WWE to follow in the footsteps of not only her father, but her grandfather and great-grandfather.
 Simone Johnson is following in her family footsteps as a professional wrestler

Dwayne Johnson’s Daughter, Simone, to Follow in Father’s WWE Footsteps Simone Johnson was recently unveiled to be the newest trainee at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. As the..

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter Simone, 18, is officially training with WWE as the company confirmed she's reporting to the Performance Centre in Florida.

Simone Johnson, daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, is in training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla., to become the WWE's first...
