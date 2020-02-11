Global  

Joseph Shabalala, Ladysmith Black Mambazo Founder, Dies At 78

NPR Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
The founder of the South African vocal group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, which brought an innovative version of Zulu singing to a worldwide audience, died Tuesday in Pretoria. He was 78-years-old.
Mr. Shabalala’s choral group acquired an international following after collaborating with Paul Simon, who produced the group’s first album.
