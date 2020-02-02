Global  

THE VIEW EXPLODES: Sunny Hostin Grills Klobuchar Hard on ‘Flawed’ Murder Case, Joy Behar Cuts in to Ask ‘Are We Prosecuting Amy Klobuchar?’

Tuesday, 11 February 2020
The View co-host and former federal prosecutor Sunny Hostin grilled Senator Amy Klobuchar on a "flawed" murder prosecution so strenuously that Joy Behar cut in to say "Are we prosecuting Amy Klobuchar?"
 Energized Senator Amy Klobuchar on Monday in Keene, New Hampshire has pulled into third place in two polls, behind her Democratic rivals Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, but beating Elizabeth Warren, a day before the New Hampshire primary.

Recent related news

Amy Klobuchar on Bernie Sanders: I Would ‘Have Trouble’ With Socialist Leading the 2020 Dem Ticket

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) swiped at Bernie Sanders by reaffirming her stance that moderate Democrats would have a problem if the party nominates a socialist...
Mediaite

Amy Klobuchar helped jail teen for life, but case was flawed

Sen. Amy Klobuchar has often told a story about an 11-year-old girl who was killed by a stray bullet while doing homework at her dining room table in 2002. And...
FOXNews.com


