AOC to Face Challenge From Ex-CNBC Reporter Michelle Caruso-Cabrera

Mediaite Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
AOC to Face Challenge From Ex-CNBC Reporter Michelle Caruso-CabreraMichelle Caruso-Cabrera, a former CNBC international correspondent, announced Tuesday her run as a Democrat against Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in New York’s 14th congressional district. I’m running for NY-14, to fight for the people of Queens & the Bronx, daughter of Cuban immigrants and living the American Dream 🇺🇸 https://t.co/DY5eLoCKgL — Michelle Caruso-Cabrera (@MCaruso_Cabrera) February 11, 2020 […]
Former CNBC host Caruso-Cabrera to challenge Ocasio-Cortez

NEW YORK (AP) — Former CNBC anchor Michelle Caruso-Cabrera said Tuesday she will run against U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, joining a dozen other...
Seattle Times


