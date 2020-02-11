AOC to Face Challenge From Ex-CNBC Reporter Michelle Caruso-Cabrera
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, a former CNBC international correspondent, announced Tuesday her run as a Democrat against Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in New York’s 14th congressional district. I’m running for NY-14, to fight for the people of Queens & the Bronx, daughter of Cuban immigrants and living the American Dream 🇺🇸 https://t.co/DY5eLoCKgL — Michelle Caruso-Cabrera (@MCaruso_Cabrera) February 11, 2020 […]