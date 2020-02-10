Zack Gottsagen's Mom Defends Shia LaBeouf Over Oscars 2020 Moment On Stage
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () Zack Gottsagen‘s mom Shelley is defending Shia LaBeouf for what happened on stage during the 2020 Oscars. The Peanut Butter Falcon co-stars presented together, and some thought that at one point, Shia was laughing at Zack during the hosting bit. “I would hate to see any misconception out there. I mean, you know, Shia is [...]
Eminem performs his Oscar winning song, 'Lose Yourself,' from the film 8 MILE. This is the first time Eminem has performed the song live on the Oscars stage. See more performances and highlights at Oscar.com and in the ABC app!