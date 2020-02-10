Global  

Academy Reveals Why Cameron Boyce & Luke Perry Were Left Out of In Memoriam at Oscars 2020

The Academy is responding to backlash over the omission of Cameron Boyce and Luke Perry from the In Memoriam segment at the 2020 Oscars. “The Academy receives hundreds of requests to include loved ones and industry colleagues in the Oscars In Memoriam segment,” The Academy said in a statement to E! News. “An executive committee [...]
