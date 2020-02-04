Global  

'Altered Carbon' Gets Action-Packed Season 2 Trailer - Watch!

Just Jared Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
'Altered Carbon' Gets Action-Packed Season 2 Trailer - Watch!Check out the trailer for season two of Altered Carbon! Netflix debuted the new visual on Tuesday (February 11). Here’s the synopsis: “In Altered Carbon, society is transformed by new technology: consciousness can be digitized; human bodies are interchangeable; death is no longer permanent. Season Two begins 30 years after the epic conclusion of Season [...]
News video: Altered Carbon Season 2 on Netflix - Official Trailer

Altered Carbon Season 2 on Netflix - Official Trailer 02:17

 Check out the official trailer for the Netflix series Altered Carbon Season 2 starring Anthony Mackie, Joel Kinnama, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Chris Conner, Simone Missick, Dina Shihabi, Torben Liebrecht and James Saito! Release Date: February 27, 2020 on Netflix Altered Carbon is a cyberpunk...

Altered Carbon Season 2 Trailer [Video]Altered Carbon Season 2 Trailer

Altered Carbon Season 2 - Main Trailer - Netflix synopsis: After 250 years on ice, a prisoner returns to life in a new body with one chance to win his freedom: by solving a mind-bending..

The Trade Season 2 [Video]The Trade Season 2

The Trade Season 2 (2020) Official Trailer - SHOWTIME Documentary Series This four-part season follows Central Americans on an odyssey to the United States (and others heading back home after being..

'Altered Carbon' season 2 teaser shows Anthony Mackie as the 'new' hero

Netflix is finally ready to show a little more of Altered Carbon's second season -- if only just. The service has posted a teaser trailer that revolves around...
engadget

'Altered Carbon' season 2 trailer spoils a key moment

Following last week's teaser, Netflix has shared the first main trailer for season two of Altered Carbon. A word of warning: if you want to go into the new...
engadget

