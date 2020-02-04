'Altered Carbon' Gets Action-Packed Season 2 Trailer - Watch!
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () Check out the trailer for season two of Altered Carbon! Netflix debuted the new visual on Tuesday (February 11). Here’s the synopsis: “In Altered Carbon, society is transformed by new technology: consciousness can be digitized; human bodies are interchangeable; death is no longer permanent. Season Two begins 30 years after the epic conclusion of Season [...]
Check out the official trailer for the Netflix series Altered Carbon Season 2 starring Anthony Mackie, Joel Kinnama, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Chris Conner, Simone Missick, Dina Shihabi, Torben Liebrecht and James Saito!
Release Date: February 27, 2020 on Netflix
Altered Carbon is a cyberpunk...