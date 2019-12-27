Global  

Lilly Singh Challenges Joseph Gordon-Levitt To Hilarious Iconic Cold Reads - Watch Here!

Just Jared Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Joseph Gordon-Levitt took on the “Hot Celebs, Cold Reads” challenge while making an appearance on A Little Late With Lilly Singh on Monday night (February 10)! The 38-year-old actor was challenged to put his own spin on some of the most iconic movie quotes ever like, The Wizard of Oz‘s “I’ll get you my pretty [...]
