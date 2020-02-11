Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Sabrina Carpenter to Make Broadway Debut in 'Mean Girls'

Sabrina Carpenter to Make Broadway Debut in 'Mean Girls'

Billboard.com Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Sabrina Carpenter announced Tuesday (Feb. 11) that she'll make her Broadway debut this spring in Mean Girls. "GET IN LOSERS, WE...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sabrina Carpenter Really Would Have Loved To Play This Other Role In 'Mean Girls'

Sabrina Carpenter excitedly jumps in front of the August Wilson Theatre where Mean Girls performs at on Broadway in this new photo! The 20-year-old singer and...
Just Jared Jr

Sabrina Carpenter to Play Cady Heron in 'Mean Girls' Musical on Broadway!

Sabrina Carpenter is set to make her Broadway debut in the musical Mean Girls! The 20-year-old actress and singer will be playing the role of Cady Heron, a...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.