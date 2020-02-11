Global  

Watch: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Announces New ARTIST 2.0 Album Drops This Week

SOHH Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Watch: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Announces New ARTIST 2.0 Album Drops This WeekNew York rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has some serious tunes on deck. The Bronx native has promised to come through this week with his new Artist 2.0 album just in time for Valentine’s Day. Watch and comment below! Multi-platinum recording artist A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has announced that his highly-anticipated third studio album, Artist 2.0, […]

The post Watch: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Announces New ARTIST 2.0 Album Drops This Week appeared first on .
