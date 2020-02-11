Watch: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Announces New ARTIST 2.0 Album Drops This Week

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

New York rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has some serious tunes on deck. The Bronx native has promised to come through this week with his new Artist 2.0 album just in time for Valentine’s Day. Watch and comment below! Multi-platinum recording artist A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has announced that his highly-anticipated third studio album, Artist 2.0, […]



