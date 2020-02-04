Global  

Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna Laid to Rest 2 Weeks After Tragic Helicopter Crash

E! Online Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant are at peace. The NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter have been laid to rest, E! News can confirm. The private Los Angeles funeral comes just two weeks...
Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna Laid to Rest in Private Funeral: It's 'Extremely Hard for Everyone'

The late basketball legend and his 13-year-old daughter have reportedly been buried with a private funeral in Los Angeles, two weeks after the tragic helicopter...
AceShowbiz

Sport24.co.za | 'GirlDad' James picks Gianna Bryant's number for All-Star Game

The NBA's two All-Star teams will wear jersey numbers honoring the memory of Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna.
News24


