Julia Louis-Dreyfus Made Sure She Wasn't Just Playing A Mom in 'Downhill'

Julia Louis-Dreyfus keeps it chic and sophisticated while attending the discussion of her upcoming film Downhill held at the 92nd Street Y on Monday (February 10) in New York City. The 59-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-star Zach Woods, co-director Jim Rash and event moderator Bruce Fretts. Julia serves as a [...]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Will Ferrell Talk 'Downhill' Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell sit down to talk about this new movie. Credit: Movie Trailer News Duration: 00:50Published 1 week ago Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Will Ferrell Talk ‘Downhill’ It seems impossible that the funny Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell had never met until they signed on to the new relationship comedy “Downhill”, a remake of the Swedish film “Force.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 03:02Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says Trump Makes Her Miss Doing 'Veep' Julia Louis-Dreyfus sits down for an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Tuesday (February 4). The Emmy-winning actress was on the show to talk...

Just Jared 1 week ago



Julia Louis-Dreyfus to make her Oscars debut as Downhill creates buzz Julia Louis-Dreyfus is presenting at the Oscars this weekend – for this first time. Sunday night will mark her Oscars debut, as a guest or presenter. You’re...

Lainey Gossip 1 week ago





Tweets about this