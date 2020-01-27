Global  

#10YearsOfMyNameIsKhan: SRK fans pour in love

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Shah Rukh Khan has delivered a number of hits in his three-decade-long career. And one of them was 'My Name Is Khan' co-starring Kajol. The film broke many box office records became the first film to score more than Rs 100 crore overseas at that time.
 Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan shared fond memories from the sets of their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. The film is a spin-off of the 2009 hit of the same name. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal will hit theatres on February 14.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently appeared on a dance reality show Dance Plus 5 and shared his take on religion which has won him applause among his scores of fans. SRK said he is Muslim his wife is..

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently appeared on a dance reality show Dance Plus 5 and shared his take on religion which has won him applause among his scores of fans. SRK said he is Muslim his wife is..

Various videos of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan from their 'Love Aaj Kal' promotions in Ahmedabad have gone viral on the internet
Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are on a promotional spree with ‘Love Aaj Kal’ set to hit the screens this Friday. Despite having parted ways in real life,...
