Macaulay Culkin Says He Bombed His Audition for This Oscar-Nominated Film

Just Jared Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Macaulay Culkin‘s audition for an Oscar-nominated film was apparently a disaster. The 39-year-old Home Alone actor recently revealed that he auditioned for a role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. PHOTOS: Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Couple Up for Rams Game! “It was a disaster,” Macaulay said in in Esquire’s March cover story. “I [...]
