Courteney Cox Tries (& Succeeds) to Look Just Like Her Bestie Jennifer Aniston in Birthday Post
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () The resemblance is uncanny! Courteney Cox took to Instagram on Tuesday (February 11) to wish her BFF and former Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston a very happy 51st birthday. “No matter how hard you might try… there’s only one Jennifer Aniston,” Courteney Cox captioned the photo below. “Happy birthday my dear friend @jenniferaniston! I love you!♥️♥️♥️” [...]
Happy Birthday, Jennifer Aniston! Jennifer Joanna Aniston
turns 51 years old today. Here are five fun facts
about the actress. 1. She turned down
“Saturday Night Live”
so she could star in
“Friends.” 2. Aniston hated her famous haircut, “The Rachel.” 3. Aniston was the first guest on...
When Brad Pitt appeared on the "Oprah Show" in 2004, Oprah asked the actor how he felt about his then-wife Jennifer Aniston. Here, watch Brad melt the audience's hearts as he shares why Jennifer's most..
