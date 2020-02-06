Global  

Courteney Cox Tries (& Succeeds) to Look Just Like Her Bestie Jennifer Aniston in Birthday Post

Just Jared Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
The resemblance is uncanny! Courteney Cox took to Instagram on Tuesday (February 11) to wish her BFF and former Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston a very happy 51st birthday. “No matter how hard you might try… there’s only one Jennifer Aniston,” Courteney Cox captioned the photo below. “Happy birthday my dear friend @jenniferaniston! I love you!♥️♥️♥️” [...]
News video: Happy Birthday, Jennifer Aniston!

Happy Birthday, Jennifer Aniston! 00:56

 Happy Birthday, Jennifer Aniston! Jennifer Joanna Aniston turns 51 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the actress. 1. She turned down “Saturday Night Live” so she could star in “Friends.” 2. Aniston hated her famous haircut, “The Rachel.” 3. Aniston was the first guest on...

