Larry David Comment on Trump Fans Goes Viral After Trump Tweet: ‘I Could Give a F*ck’ About Alienating MAGA

Mediaite Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Larry David Comment on Trump Fans Goes Viral After Trump Tweet: ‘I Could Give a F*ck’ About Alienating MAGALarry David wants to make it crystal clear he won’t be at a Make America Great Again rally anytime soon. After Trump tweeted a completely misunderstood and out of context clip from David’s HBO show Curb Your Enthusiasm, where he uses a red MAGA hat as a “people repellant,” a clip from the season premiere […]
 President Donald Trump tried to use an episode of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” to show that “tough guys” love him, but he ended up missing the point of the whole episode.

