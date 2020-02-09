Larry David Comment on Trump Fans Goes Viral After Trump Tweet: ‘I Could Give a F*ck’ About Alienating MAGA

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Larry David wants to make it crystal clear he won’t be at a Make America Great Again rally anytime soon. After Trump tweeted a completely misunderstood and out of context clip from David’s HBO show Curb Your Enthusiasm, where he uses a red MAGA hat as a “people repellant,” a clip from the season premiere […] Larry David wants to make it crystal clear he won’t be at a Make America Great Again rally anytime soon. After Trump tweeted a completely misunderstood and out of context clip from David’s HBO show Curb Your Enthusiasm, where he uses a red MAGA hat as a “people repellant,” a clip from the season premiere […] 👓 View full article

