Larry David Comment on Trump Fans Goes Viral After Trump Tweet: ‘I Could Give a F*ck’ About Alienating MAGA
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () Larry David wants to make it crystal clear he won’t be at a Make America Great Again rally anytime soon. After Trump tweeted a completely misunderstood and out of context clip from David’s HBO show Curb Your Enthusiasm, where he uses a red MAGA hat as a “people repellant,” a clip from the season premiere […]
President Trump raised some eyebrows on Monday night after he shared a clip from the HBO series "Curb Your Enthusiasm" featuring its star Larry David sporting a... FOXNews.com Also reported by •SFGate •Mediaite