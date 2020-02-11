Global  

Watch: The CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE 2 Battle Pass Season 2 Trailer Has Arrived + Looks Epic

SOHH Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Watch: The CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE 2 Battle Pass Season 2 Trailer Has Arrived + Looks EpicThe weather is still brick outside and giving people more reasons to stay in with their Call of Duty: Modern Warfare goals. After an epic season one battle pass, the action-packed title has come through with an intense look at its latest rollout featuring the legendary Ghost character, new weapons, blueprints, skins and more. Watch […]

Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Modern Warfare Battle Royale Trailer

Modern Warfare Battle Royale Trailer 01:29

 Modern Warfare Battle Royale Trailer

