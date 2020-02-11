Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Jussie Smollett indicted on 6 counts for allegedly lying to police about attack claims

Jussie Smollett indicted on 6 counts for allegedly lying to police about attack claims

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Jussie Smollett has been indicted by a grand jury on six counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly lying to police about his claims of a racist and homophobic attack against him in January 2019, a special prosecutor announced on Tuesday. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Jussie Smollett Indicted On New Charges For Lying To Police

Jussie Smollett Indicted On New Charges For Lying To Police 00:32

 Actor Jussie Smollett has been indicted on new charges for reporting a bias attack Chicago Police say was a hoax.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jussie Smollett Indicted On 6 New Charges Related To Attack Police Called A Hoax [Video]Jussie Smollett Indicted On 6 New Charges Related To Attack Police Called A Hoax

Actor Jussie Smollett has been indicted on six new charges stemming from an alleged attack last year, that prosecutors say was a hoax.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:24Published

Jussie Smollett Is Indicted for Filing False Hate Crime Reports [Video]Jussie Smollett Is Indicted for Filing False Hate Crime Reports

Jussie Smollett Is Indicted for Filing False Hate Crime Reports A Cook County grand jury indicted the former 'Empire' star on six charges of disorderly conduct. In January of 2019, the actor made..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jussie Smollett Indicted on Six Counts for Allegedly Staging Attack

Jussie Smollett is facing a six-count indictment that stems from the alleged hate crime that he has been accused of faking. Charges were made against the Empire...
Just Jared Also reported by •CBC.caTMZ.comSeattle TimesCBS 2IndependentUSATODAY.comE! OnlineReutersNewsday

You Might Like


Tweets about this

legalenglish111

Legal-EI RT @RedPilledCult45: DAY MADE! CHEERS DEPLORABLES!😝🥂 Jussie Smollett indicted on 6 counts for allegedly lying to police about attack claim… 2 seconds ago

KarenZania7

Karen RT @Tiff_FitzHenry: BREAKING: Chicago special prosecutor announces Jussie Smollett indicted by grand jury on six counts of disorderly condu… 3 seconds ago

Jasmin203_MAGA

🇺🇸 Jas 🌪 RT @MrAndyNgo: Jussie Smollett was indicted Tuesday on six counts of disorderly conduct by local authorities for faking a hate crime agains… 4 seconds ago

NvRedWhiteBlue

Red White and Blue RT @catturd2: Breaking ... Special prosecutor Dan Webb has indicted Jussie Smollett on 6 counts. Another week of winning. 5 seconds ago

RazorPack65

Coral (Text Trump to 88022){⭐}🐗🧀 RT @NeensCa: IT'S ABOUT TIME‼️ Jussie Smollett indicted on 6 counts for allegedly lying to police about attack claims https://t.co/Jl5jeD… 6 seconds ago

BaileyMaeFenway

Nonna RT @SteveS_313_: 🚨BREAKING🚨 https://t.co/dOXeXk8EJ2 Failed Actor Jussie Smollett Indicted By Grand Jury On 6 Counts Of Disorderly Conduct F… 6 seconds ago

Jhaggles

John Hagman RT @LATiffani1: Jussie Smollett indicted on 6 counts Thank you Special Prosecutor Dan Webb Bye Juicy. Thanks for playing 8 seconds ago

trumptrain1111

Brian W. RT @alley167: How will MSM spin this? Let me guess it's Trumps fault! WRONG its Hollywood hypocrites whom don't like anyone who thinks diff… 9 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.