Legal-EI RT @RedPilledCult45: DAY MADE! CHEERS DEPLORABLES!😝🥂 Jussie Smollett indicted on 6 counts for allegedly lying to police about attack claim… 2 seconds ago

Karen RT @Tiff_FitzHenry: BREAKING: Chicago special prosecutor announces Jussie Smollett indicted by grand jury on six counts of disorderly condu… 3 seconds ago

🇺🇸 Jas 🌪 RT @MrAndyNgo: Jussie Smollett was indicted Tuesday on six counts of disorderly conduct by local authorities for faking a hate crime agains… 4 seconds ago

Red White and Blue RT @catturd2: Breaking ... Special prosecutor Dan Webb has indicted Jussie Smollett on 6 counts. Another week of winning. 5 seconds ago

Coral (Text Trump to 88022){⭐}🐗🧀 RT @NeensCa: IT'S ABOUT TIME‼️ Jussie Smollett indicted on 6 counts for allegedly lying to police about attack claims https://t.co/Jl5jeD… 6 seconds ago

Nonna RT @SteveS_313_: 🚨BREAKING🚨 https://t.co/dOXeXk8EJ2 Failed Actor Jussie Smollett Indicted By Grand Jury On 6 Counts Of Disorderly Conduct F… 6 seconds ago

John Hagman RT @LATiffani1: Jussie Smollett indicted on 6 counts Thank you Special Prosecutor Dan Webb Bye Juicy. Thanks for playing 8 seconds ago