Michael B. Jordan, Camila Morrone & Zoey Deutch Step Out For Coach Fashion Show in NYC

Just Jared Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Michael B. Jordan is looking sharp in his leather jacket while arriving for the Coach 1941 fashion show during 2020 New York Fashion Week on Tuesday (February 11) in New York City. The 33-year-old actor, producer and face of the brand joined Camila Morrone, Zoey Deutch, Rafferty Law and Megan The Stallion on the front [...]
