Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Shay Mitchell Thanks Daughter Atlas For Something Hilarious

Shay Mitchell Thanks Daughter Atlas For Something Hilarious

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Shay Mitchell is thanking her daughter Atlas for something unexpected! The 32-year-old actress took to her Instagram to share a photo before heading out to an Oscars party and had to give the three-month-old some credit for part of her outfit. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shay Mitchell “Thank you to the team [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Shay Mitchell New Face Of Cacharel Parfums [Video]Shay Mitchell New Face Of Cacharel Parfums

Actor, new mom, entrepreneur, and now face of a new perfume campaign from a legendary brand — Shay Mitchell can truly do it all. The Pretty Little Liars and Dollface actor has been tapped as the star..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

Inside Shay Mitchell's Mediterranean-Inspired Home [Video]Inside Shay Mitchell's Mediterranean-Inspired Home

Actress Shay Mitchell welcomes Architectural Digest into her warm, Mediterranean-inspired, abode. Shay and interior designer Chad Wood explain all the most important elements that make up each room of..

Credit: Architectural Digest     Duration: 14:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Shay Mitchell & Hailee Steinfeld Bring Glam Looks to Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020!

Shay Mitchell and Hailee Steinfeld hit the carpet at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Hailee is no stranger to...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

priscilatosate

Priscila Shay Mitchell Thanks Daughter Atlas For Something Hilarious https://t.co/HYqgaKJqFq via @JustJaredJr 1 week ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Shay Mitchell Thanks Daughter Atlas For Something Hilarious https://t.co/ngErNNKvlY via @JustJaredJr 1 week ago

Luca_Forzin

Luca Forzin Shay Mitchell Thanks Daughter Atlas For Something Hilarious Shay Mitchell is thanking her daughter Atlas for some… https://t.co/fNtcKAeFag 1 week ago

Mystery_Girl14

✨Laura Fernandez ✨ RT @justjaredjr: .@shaymitch is thanking her daughter Atlas for something pretty funny! https://t.co/LlwDcKo3ZW 1 week ago

justjaredjr

Just Jared Jr. .@shaymitch is thanking her daughter Atlas for something pretty funny! https://t.co/LlwDcKo3ZW 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.