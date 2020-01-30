Jennifer Aniston & Sandra Bullock Dated the Same Actor, & Now They're Telling All!

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock are opening up about dating the same actor! The 51-year-old The Morning Show actress and the 55-year-old Bird Box star both went out with 56-year-old Manchester by the Sea actor Tate Donovan back in the day. “You and I had completely different memories,” Sandra said to Jennifer in a new [...] 👓 View full article

