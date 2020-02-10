Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Charlize Theron Shares a Star-Studded Selfie from Oscars 2020!

Charlize Theron Shares a Star-Studded Selfie from Oscars 2020!

Just Jared Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Every year at the Oscars, there’s at least one star-studded selfie and Charlize Theron delivered an amazing one! The 44-year-old actress, who was nominated for Best Actress at the 2020 Academy Awards over the weekend, snapped a pic from the front row with her mom Gerda. Joining them in the pic were Tom Hanks, Rita [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Karamo Brown Talks Co-Hosting Elton John's Oscars Party [Video]Karamo Brown Talks Co-Hosting Elton John's Oscars Party

"Queer Eye" star Karamo Brown shares with ET Canada's Keshia Chante why he's so happy to be co-hosting Elton John's annual Oscars viewing party, saying it's very important for him to help raise money..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:50Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MekoStarr

Gospel Music Charlize Theron Shares a Star-Studded Selfie from Oscars 2020! 3 minutes ago

gossip_dept

Gossip Department Charlize Theron Shares a Star-Studded Selfie from Oscars 2020! https://t.co/MVanp5LpYz https://t.co/HwB3vAxiKH 23 minutes ago

Autumnlilyx1

Autumnlilyx RT @JustJared: How many Oscar winners can you count in Charlize Theron's star-studded selfie from the #Oscars? https://t.co/xdbq7jmEJZ 40 minutes ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Charlize Theron Shares a Star-Studded Selfie from Oscars 2020! https://t.co/unwyAZg3RH https://t.co/SGPqcvoFcb 44 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Charlize Theron Shares a Star-Studded Selfie from Oscars 2020! https://t.co/A03lz7JUTS https://t.co/SMmeTlpKOa 44 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Charlize Theron Shares a Star-Studded Selfie from Oscars 2020! https://t.co/qlkZN3UZsz https://t.co/rCO3VOlMBB 44 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com How many Oscar winners can you count in Charlize Theron's star-studded selfie from the #Oscars? https://t.co/xdbq7jmEJZ 49 minutes ago

lail2289

lail RT @notnetizenbuzz: 'Parasite' star Park Sodam shares a hug with Charlize Theron https://t.co/IYRh7XiK2g 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.