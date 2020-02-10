Charlize Theron Shares a Star-Studded Selfie from Oscars 2020!

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Every year at the Oscars, there’s at least one star-studded selfie and Charlize Theron delivered an amazing one! The 44-year-old actress, who was nominated for Best Actress at the 2020 Academy Awards over the weekend, snapped a pic from the front row with her mom Gerda. Joining them in the pic were Tom Hanks, Rita [...] 👓 View full article

