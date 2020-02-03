Gugu Mbatha-Raw Is Marvel's Newest Star, Joins 'Loki' Series for Disney+
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () Gugu Mbatha-Raw is Marvel’s newest star! The 36-year-old The Morning Show actress has landed a role alongside Tom Hiddleston in the Disney Plus series Loki, Deadline reports. Details about her role are reportedly being kept under wraps, though it is possibly a female lead. Also starring in the show are Owen Wilson and Sophia Di [...]
