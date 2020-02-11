Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Reveal If The Passion Between Jamie & Claire Is Still There on 'Outlander'
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are opening up about the passion between Jamie and Claire in the upcoming season of Outlander. The two stars stopped by Build Series on Tuesday (February 11) along with their on-screen daughter, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin, to promote the new season ahead. Sam says that “there’s a lot that [...]
Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, the leads in the STARZ show, "Outlander," passionately explain why they love the hit Netflix docuseries, "Cheer."BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion...