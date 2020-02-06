Global  

Lana Condor Dishes On Who The Better Kisser Is - Noah Centineo Or Jordan Fisher

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Lana Condor is answering the question we’re all wondering! During a recent radio interview with SiriusXM’s Hits 1, the 22-year-old actress was asked which of her To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You co-stars, Noah Centineo and Jordan Fisher, was the better kisser. “I have kissed Noah more, just like in general I [...]
Credit: WIRED - Published < > Embed
News video: Noah Centineo & Lana Condor Answer the Web's Most Searched Questions

Noah Centineo & Lana Condor Answer the Web's Most Searched Questions 08:12

 "To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You" stars Noah Centineo and Lana Condor take the WIRED Autocomplete Interview and answers the internet's most searched questions about themselves. Is Noah Centineo related to Mark Ruffalo? Does Lana Condor have a Snapchat? Is Noah Australian? Where is Lana RIGHT...

Ross Butler Spills on To All The Boys 2, Lana Condor & Noah Centineo, & Astrology [Video]Ross Butler Spills on To All The Boys 2, Lana Condor & Noah Centineo, & Astrology

'To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You' actor reveals who he thinks Lara Jean should end up with in Netlfix rom-com sequel.

Credit: Young Hollywood - Affiliate     Duration: 12:36Published

To All The Boys Star Ross Butler on Love at First Sight, Soulmates, & More [Video]To All The Boys Star Ross Butler on Love at First Sight, Soulmates, & More

'To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You' actor shares his thoughts on love, dating, and relationships.

Credit: Young Hollywood - Affiliate     Duration: 06:59Published


Noah Centineo & Lana Condor Grill Each Other While Taking Lie Detector Tests

Noah Centineo and Lana Condor strapped up to a lie detector machine and asked each other questions. The To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You co-stars each took...
Just Jared Jr

Lana Condor Is Glad That She & Noah Centineo Don't Hate Each Other!

Lana Condor has been doing a lot of press with her To All the Boys co-star Noah Centineo, but thankfully they like each other! The 22-year-old actress opened up...
Just Jared Jr

