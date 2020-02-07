Global  

Here's What Niall Horan Had to Say About Harry Styles' Album

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 11 February 2020
Niall Horan is praising Harry Styles‘ new album Fine Line! The year-old singer had the nicest things to say when asked what he thought about his One Direction band mate’s new music. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Harry Styles “Really good. It’s very very good. It’s very Harry. It’s very…the music that he [...]
