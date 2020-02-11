Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > 'The Hunt' Gets March Release Date After Delay Over 2019 Mass Shootings

'The Hunt' Gets March Release Date After Delay Over 2019 Mass Shootings

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Directed by Craig Zobel and starring Hilary Swank and Betty Gilpin, this thriller movie revolves around a group of wealthy liberals who hunt lower-class people they've kidnapped for sport.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

The Hunt Movie trailer [Video]The Hunt Movie trailer

The Hunt Movie trailer HD (2020) synopsis: Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don't know where they are, or how they got there. They don't know they've been chosen ... for a very specific..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:31Published

The Hunt - Official New Trailer [Video]The Hunt - Official New Trailer

Check out the official new trailer for The Hunt starring Ike Barinholtz, Betty Gilpin, Emma Roberts, Justin Hartley and Hilary Swank! Release Date: March 13, 2020 The Hunt is an action thriller..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 01:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'The Hunt' Gets New Release Date After Being Pulled in 2019 Over Mass Shootings

The Hunt is getting a release date nearly six months after it was supposed to debut in theaters. If you don’t remember, the Universal movie was pulled from the...
Just Jared

Controversial film 'The Hunt' gets green light, set for March release after delay

Universal Pictures has decided to move forward with the release of their controversial film "The Hunt," after it was pulled from theaters last year following...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mrbchrd251

mary bouchard🌟🌟🌟 RT @pushforward40: This is a film about killing @realDonaldTrump supporters! More dangerous rhetoric from the left! Not helpful in today's… 3 minutes ago

CarolFr28103471

Carol Freeman RT @BreitbartNews: Take two. https://t.co/89Dpj22pF0 6 minutes ago

JimboAlways2

JimboAlways RT @hiddeninmo1: ‘The Hunt’ Is Back On: Film About Elites Hunting Deplorables Gets New Release Date “a studio source confirmed the project'… 7 minutes ago

1VACJR

Vicente A. Calderón Jr. RT @brpayne2013: @maahh68 @JHerd6 Unfreakinbelievable! Shouldn't @FBI @DHSgov stop this horrific film? On March 13 the controversial film… 12 minutes ago

HoneeDesigner

Quod Experrectus Timing is suspect. War declared. 'The Hunt,' Deplorables vs. Elites Horror Movie, Gets March Release Date After B… https://t.co/o48dLgLRXi 13 minutes ago

aidanie80564683

NewYorkTrumpservative88022VoteRed#REMOVEEVERYDEMOC Controversial film 'The Hunt' gets green light, set for March release after delay https://t.co/XyyfttLHfZ 14 minutes ago

sheshar75

Sherri W Controversial film 'The Hunt' gets green light, set for March release after delay https://t.co/mKcSxj1GEG #FoxNews… https://t.co/jxkQwePMJ0 14 minutes ago

Trump_2020_1

Trump_2020 RT @NeensCa: THIS IS SICK. A MOVIE ONLY LIBERAL DEMS WOULD GO SEE. SMH. Controversial film 'The Hunt' gets green light, set for March rele… 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.